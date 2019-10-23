Police looking for suspect in Montgomery Co. church break-in

Police said the suspect stole a flag and vandalized a church classroom. He also destroyed an exterior lamp, outdoor planters and a glass sign, a news release said.

Police are looking for a man who was caught on video breaking into a church in Montgomery County, Maryland, earlier this month.

Police released surveillance video showing a man going in the Chevy Chase United Methodist Church on Connecticut Avenue on Oct. 2.

The man can be seen rummaging through a basket of donations and helping himself to various items.

“The suspect forced entry into the church by breaking the glass on the front door,” said Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a spokeswoman for Montgomery County police. “He caused a lot of damage to the church, broke numerous windows and damaged a lot of property in the church.”

Police said the suspect spent an estimated 45 minutes on the grounds and inside the church, located across the street from the National 4-H Conference Center.

Police said the suspect stole a flag and vandalized a church classroom. He also destroyed an exterior lamp, outdoor planters and a glass sign, a news release said.

“Some people do feel particularly violated that this person broke into the church and caused damage, stole property in a place that people often go to, to feel secure,” Innocenti said.

There’s a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information should call police at 240-773-6710. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Solvers 1-866-411-8477.

