Suspect held in death of woman found in Montgomery Co. apartment

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman in Montgomery County, Maryland.

At around 9 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight in an apartment on the 20000 block of Dunstable Circle in Germantown.

Inside, police found the body of a young woman. Police said the man who answered the door surrendered right away.

The victim had trauma, but they are not yet clear how she died, police spokesman Capt. Thomas Jordan said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Below is the area where it happened.

