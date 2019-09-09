Incoming students in Montgomery Co. schools need up-to-date vaccinations

Students who do not have proof of immunizations will not be allowed to attend classes until they can provide documentation of completed vaccinations.

Are your kid’s shots up to date? If not, Montgomery County, Maryland, parents have two weeks to get them done.

Health officials are reminding parents that students who are entering grades 7 to 12 must have up-to-date vaccinations for Tdap (Tetanus-diptheria-attenuated pertussis) and MCV4 (meningococcal) by Sept. 23.

Students who do not have proof of immunizations will not be allowed to attend classes until they can provide documentation of completed vaccinations.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services will provide free vaccinations at several locations in the county. You do not need an appointment to get your shot.

Germantown Health Center, 12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown

Thursdays, Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dennis Avenue Health Center, 2000 Dennis Avenue, Silver Spring

Tuesdays, Sept. 10, 17, 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

School Health Services, 4910 Macon Road, Rockville

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Silver Spring Health Center, 8630 Fenton St., 10th Floor, Silver Spring

Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Several middle schools will offer vaccinations on Sept. 16 and Sept. 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., as well.

Sept. 16 – Roberto Clemente Middle School, Argyle Middle School, Benjamin Banneker Middle School

– Roberto Clemente Middle School, Argyle Middle School, Benjamin Banneker Middle School Sept. 19 – Julius West Middle School, Montgomery Village Middle School, Silver Spring International Middle School

The student must be accompanied by a parent or designated adult, and the locations ask that you bring a copy of the child’s immunization record.

