Montgomery Co. police host Hurricane Dorian relief drive for the Bahamas

As Hurricane Dorian survivors in the Bahamas struggle to recover, Montgomery County police are co-hosting a relief drive. Here's what to donate.

As survivors of Hurricane Dorian struggle to recover in the Bahamas, one Maryland police department has joined with the Embassy of the Bahamas to help collect necessary items.

Montgomery County police are asking for donations of a variety of items, ranging from batteries and bleach to toilet paper and tissues.

The police department has provided a list, with the assistance of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, of 24 specific items needed by survivors.

Only new and unopened donations are requested and they can be brought to the lobby of any of the Montgomery County Police Department’s six district stations, anytime of the day or night, seven days a week.

The hurricane relief drive is on until Oct. 10.

Complete list of needed items:

Flashlights

Batteries

Tarps

Bleach

Cleaning products

Underwear

Feminine hygiene products

Toiletries

Toilet paper

Tissues

Tennis shoes

Canned tuna

Diapers (including training pants like Pull-ups) and wipes

Baby formula

PediaSure drinks

Glucerna shakes

Insect repellent

Paper towels

Laundry detergent

Peanut butter

Canned soups

Canned jams

Dry cereal

Assorted cookies

