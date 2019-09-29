Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Man dead in Montgomery…

Man dead in Montgomery Co. crash

Will Vitka | @WillVitka
and Reem Nadeem

September 29, 2019, 10:00 AM

A man is dead Sunday following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The crash happened on Darnestown Road, between Bucklodge Road and Cattail Road around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police identified the driver as Stephen Michael Feny, 35, of Poolesville.

He had been extricated from the crash, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The roadway was closed due to several downed utility poles and wires.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Below is a map of where the crash happened:

