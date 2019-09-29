Man dead in Montgomery Co. crash

A man is dead following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday night.

A man is dead Sunday following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The crash happened on Darnestown Road, between Bucklodge Road and Cattail Road around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police identified the driver as Stephen Michael Feny, 35, of Poolesville.

He had been extricated from the crash, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The roadway was closed due to several downed utility poles and wires.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Below is a map of where the crash happened:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.