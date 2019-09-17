A former Quince Orchard High School assistant wrestling coach is now facing child pornography charges following two years of investigation.

A former Maryland high school assistant wrestling coach is facing child pornography charges following two years of investigation. Now, a Montgomery County school community is reeling after learning the details of what police found in his Gaithersburg apartment.

The documents charging 28-year-old Dake Williams with 10 counts of possession of child porn tell an unusual story that starts at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport.

In October 2017, the Department of Homeland Security flagged a drug task force to go to Williams’ apartment after a package containing the drug MDMA was detected at the airport addressed to him.

When they arrived, the documents said the then-assistant wrestling coach at Quince Orchard High School let them in, where the officers observed vials, a scale and Ziploc bags containing white powder in plain view.

Investigators later seized the former Quince Orchard football player’s multiple hard drives, laptop and phone. On them, investigators said they found over 1,000 files of child porn, showing children younger than 10 years old in sexual acts, one involving an animal. What they found resulted in the 10 charges of possession.

In a letter to parents, Quince Orchard’s principal said Williams volunteered as a coach from 2015 through 2018. “MCPS was just made aware of Mr. Williams’ arrest. His alleged behavior is extremely concerning and these charges represent a violation of our school’s core values and the values of our Montgomery County community,” principal Elizabeth L. Thomas wrote.

Parents or anyone with more information that would help the investigation into Williams are urged to reach out to the Montgomery County Child Exploitation Unit.

