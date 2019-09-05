5 years after the disappearance of Sarah and Jacob Hoggle, their family holds vigil

Gathered at the site where the search began in Germantown, Maryland, five years ago, Clayonia Dorsey, a family member of Sarah and Jacob Hoggle said she is hoping for the best but is prepared for the worst.

With no sign of the children, it has been a difficult five years for the family.

Earlier this year, Dorsey said the children’s great grandmother died without knowing their whereabouts.

“She went to her grave with this huge question mark about where her babies were, what happened to her babies,” Dorsey said. “I think that if before she drew her last breathe, if she would’ve had the opportunity to know that, she would’ve left this world a happy, more resolved person.”

Catherine Hoggle, the mother of Sarah and Jacob, was arrested and charged with misdemeanors in connection with their disappearance in 2014. In 2017, she was indicted for their murders. She has since been found unfit to stand trial.

The children’s father, Troy Turner, said he doesn’t believe he will ever see them alive.

“Just logically, they’re not here anymore,” Turner said.

Turner holds on to the memories he made with his children during their short lives, recalling waking up early to go to the park.

“Jacob was just the sweetest soul ever created. Sarah was just amazing. She was just so kind and giving,” he said.

Catherine Hoggle remains in a psychiatric hospital diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, and while she refuses to provide details of their whereabouts, she continues to insist the children are safe.

Because there is a five year limit to how long an individual deemed unfit to stand trial can be held in Maryland, Catherine Hoggle may never stand trial for the disappearance of her children.

Turner said he would like to see changes to the law.

He’s arguing that when the death penalty was taken away in Maryland, the 10 year limit for holding people deemed incompetent was shortened, but should not have been. He would like to see the 10 year limit reinstated.

“We’re not going to give up on my children,” Turner said.

