Police investigating Gaithersburg assault near shopping center

Four people were injured — including someone who was stabbed — Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland, near a shopping center.

Police said it happened around Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in Gaithersburg around 3 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital, and the other two refused treatment. All the victims are expected to be OK.

Police have a suspect in custody but are still investigating. They said the assault happened after a dispute with a suspect and known victim.

