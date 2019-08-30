Motorcyclist dies after collision near Gaithersburg

A Germantown, Maryland, motorcyclist is dead after he crashed into another vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Montgomery County police say Gregory Anthony Davis Sr., 65, was riding a Harley-Davidson south on Woodfield Road near Gaithersburg around 4:30 p.m. when he crashed into the back of an SUV stopped at a set of traffic signals after Goshen School Road.

Davis was transported to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. He died shortly after.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the Davis’ death.

