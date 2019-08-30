Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Motorcyclist dies after collision…

Motorcyclist dies after collision near Gaithersburg

Anagha Srikanth

August 30, 2019, 9:09 AM

A Germantown, Maryland, motorcyclist is dead after he crashed into another vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Montgomery County police say Gregory Anthony Davis Sr., 65, was riding a Harley-Davidson south on Woodfield Road near Gaithersburg around 4:30 p.m. when he crashed into the back of an SUV stopped at a set of traffic signals after Goshen School Road.

Davis was transported to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. He died shortly after.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the Davis’ death.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Transportation News Washington, DC Traffic
Ana Srikanth collision crash gaithersburg germantown motorcycle motorcyclist

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up