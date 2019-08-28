Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Man struck by minivan…

Man struck by minivan in Wheaton suffers life-threatening injuries

August 28, 2019, 8:31 AM

A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a minivan Tuesday night on Randolph Road at Glenmont Circle in Wheaton, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said the driver of a Grand Caravan remained at the scene after the collision at 9:09 p.m.

Police said the preliminary investigation found the Silver Spring driver of the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan was going eastbound on Randolph Road when the man was struck at the intersection of Glenmont Circle.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone who may know anything is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

