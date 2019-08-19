Holy cow: 2,000 lb. steer rescued from mud in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. Monday that a 2,000-pound steer was stuck in a muddy ravine.

One bovine got into some steer-ious trouble Monday in Boyds, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that a 2,000-pound steer was stuck in a muddy ravine along Whites Store Road.

Piringer said the animal did not appear to be injured.

Authorities used a “grip” winch, cables and straps to haul the bovine free.

How the steer got stuck was not immediately clear.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.