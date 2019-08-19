Holy cow: 2,000 lb. steer rescued from mud in Montgomery Co.

One bovine got into some steer-ious trouble Monday in Boyds, Maryland.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that a 2,000-pound steer was stuck in a muddy ravine along Whites Store Road.
Piringer said the animal did not appear to be injured.
Authorities used a “grip” winch, cables and straps to haul the bovine free.
How the steer got stuck was not immediately clear.
