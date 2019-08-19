Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Holy cow: 2,000 lb.…

Holy cow: 2,000 lb. steer rescued from mud in Montgomery Co.

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

August 19, 2019, 2:26 PM

Montgomery County authorities on the scene Monday in Boyds, Maryland, where a steer had to be rescued from a muddy ravine. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

One bovine got into some steer-ious trouble Monday in Boyds, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that a 2,000-pound steer was stuck in a muddy ravine along Whites Store Road.

Piringer said the animal did not appear to be injured.

Authorities used a “grip” winch, cables and straps to haul the bovine free.

How the steer got stuck was not immediately clear.

