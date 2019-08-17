Fatal crash of 2 motorcycles doing wheelies closes I-270 for over 3 hours

A deadly crash involving two motorcycles in Montgomery County, Maryland, shut down all lanes of Interstate 270 for more than three hours on Saturday afternoon. Police said the two motorcyclists were doing wheelies when the accident occurred.

A deadly crash involving two motorcycles doing wheelies in Montgomery County, Maryland, shut down all lanes of Interstate 270 for more than three hours on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded shortly before 2 p.m. to reports of a motorcycle collision on northbound I-270 south of Doctor Perry Road.

Preliminary findings indicate that two motorcycles lost control after colliding with each other. Maryland State Police said the two riders were doing wheelies on their bikes when the accident occurred.

The rider of a red 2014 Suzuki GXSR, identified as Dan J. Stanback, 25, of Gaithersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A second rider sustained minor injuries and was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The crash caused significant traffic delays as all lanes of I-270 were closed at mile marker 24 for about 3.5 hours. The lanes reopened at around 6 p.m.

pic.twitter.com/Hm2tqxtu6l — Kwame Joseph Licensed REALTOR®️ DC & MD (@BuyfromKMJ) August 17, 2019



Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 301-600-4151.

Below is a map of where the accident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.