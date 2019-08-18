18-year-old found dead in Montgomery Co. home after shooting

Montgomery County police and detectives are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man as a homicide after a shooting early Saturday morning.



Montgomery County police and detectives are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man as a homicide after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police said reports of a shooting outside of a residence on the 14100 clock of Angelton Terrace in the Fairland Area came in shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to a news release from Montgomery County police.

When police arrived on the scene, they located Damion Callery Jr. dead in his home.

Police said that Callery Jr. “encountered an armed suspect or suspects in the backyard of his residence and was shot.”

Callery Jr.’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of his death.

Anyone with information about the homicide should contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477. Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to the arrest and/or indictment of this suspect or suspects. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Below is a map of the area where the incident occurred.

