Van crashes into Rockville barbecue spot

Teta Alim

July 30, 2019, 6:33 PM

A van crashed into Urban Bar-B-Que in Rockville, Maryland, off Norbeck Road Tuesday afternoon, and though people were inside the restaurant and vehicle, no one was injured.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at 5566 Norbeck Road, said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Two people were in the van and had to be extricated, but neither were transported since there weren’t any injuries.

People were inside the barbecue spot, but they also weren’t injured.

Piringer called the property damage “cosmetic,” adding that there was “likely no structural damage.”

The restaurant is closed for the night. Piringer tweeted, “Good thing no injuries, bad thing restaurant is close (sic) for the night, owner told me he always wanted a drive-thru, but…….not this type!”

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

