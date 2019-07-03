Pedestrian struck on Twinbrook Parkway in Rockville hit-and-run

A pedestrian was struck along Twinbrook Parkway in Rockville, Maryland, in an early Wednesday hit-and-run.

A pedestrian was struck along Twinbrook Parkway in Rockville, Maryland, in an early Wednesday hit-and-run.

Twinbrook Parkway was closed between Ardennes Avenue and Viers Mill for around two hours for the investigation, but has since reopened.

Montgomery County Fire’s Pete Piringer said the pedestrian, an adult, was located along Twinbrook Parkway and Downgate Court.

The man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a silver vehicle and ask anyone with information to call them.

Below is a map of the area.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.