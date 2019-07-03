Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Pedestrian struck on Twinbrook…

Pedestrian struck on Twinbrook Parkway in Rockville hit-and-run

Jennifer Ortiz

July 3, 2019, 9:11 AM

A pedestrian was struck along Twinbrook Parkway in Rockville, Maryland, in an early Wednesday hit-and-run.

Twinbrook Parkway was closed between Ardennes Avenue and Viers Mill for around two hours for the investigation, but has since reopened.

Montgomery County Fire’s Pete Piringer said the pedestrian, an adult, was located along Twinbrook Parkway and Downgate Court.

The man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a silver vehicle and ask anyone with information to call them.

Below is a map of the area.

