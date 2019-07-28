Montgomery Co. Farm Tour gives visitors up close experience with livestock

The 30th Annual Farm Tour and Harvest Sale event in Montgomery County, Maryland, welcomed visitors to stop by 19 farms throughout the weekend. See photos and video.

The 30th Annual Farm Tour and Harvest Sale event in Montgomery County, Maryland, welcomed visitors to stop by 19 farms throughout the weekend to take part in activities geared toward education, fun and plenty of treats.

Campbell West, 12, came out to learn more about how food makes it to the dinner table.

“It’s just really fun because you get to learn the nature about where your food comes from and where it’s processed,” West said.

Her visit to Tusculum Farm wasn’t without a very specific goal in mind.

“I really wanted to feed an alpaca and I got to do that.”

Today, 19 farms have opened their doors to offer free tours, hay rides and a chance to meet plenty of farm animals.

Joel Schechtman is the Director of Farm Operations and said it’s all about education.

“Some children and adults have never been able to be up close to a chicken, be up close to a lamb and this gives them the opportunity to do that,” Schechtman said.

People gather at the 30th Annual Farm Tour and Harvest Sale at Tusculum Farm. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) Produce for sale at Tusculum Farm during the Farm Tour and Harvest Sale. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) An alpaca hangs out at Tusculum Farm. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) People gather under the shade of a tree at Tusculum Farm. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

