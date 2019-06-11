Silver Spring students awarded after saving kindergartner’s life

Two Oakland Terrace Elementary School students were recognized Tuesday in Silver Spring, Maryland, for their quick thinking while patrolling just outside the school after a kindergartner ran toward oncoming traffic.

“He was playing with his toy; his mother was behind him. She was telling him to stop,” said Shelby Taft, one of the patrols who stopped him. She and Sadie Haynes were able to grab a hold of him.

“I grabbed his arm, and Shelby went in front of him,” Haynes added.

Their bravery was honored Tuesday with the highest school safety patrol honor, the Lifesaving Medal, presented by AAA.

Sadie Haynes, left, and Shelby Taft pose with their Lifesaving Medals, presented by AAA, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

Haynes, who has been a patrol for a year now, said she was glad to be making a difference. “It makes me feel really happy,” she added.

Taft said about being a part of the patrols, “You feel like you’re always out there in case somebody needs help.”

She added that she hopes one day the little boy will also make a difference for someone in need. Her message to him: “I hope you can think about this day when you get older, and maybe become a safety patrol yourself.”

