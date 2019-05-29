202
Garbage truck crashes, catches…

Garbage truck crashes, catches fire in Montgomery Co.

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP May 29, 2019 11:51 am 05/29/2019 11:51am
A garbage truck crashed and caught fire on Clarksburg Road between between Md. 80/Fingerboard Road and Moxley Road in Montgomery County near Damascus, Maryland, on Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue was initially dispatched around 7:30 a.m., according to a tweet from spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The crash involved the trash truck and another vehicle. One person sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

The road had been closed between Md. 80/Fingerboard Road and Moxley Road as a hazardous materials team cleaned up the fuel spilled.

It reopened just before noon.

A map of the area where the truck crashed is below.

