Outer Loop of Capital Beltway reopens after 3 tractor-trailers jackknifed

By Jennifer Ortiz May 19, 2019 6:49 am 05/19/2019 06:49am
An accident involving three jackknifed tractor-trailers and a fuel spill has blocked all lanes of the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway Sunday morning. (Courtesy Daniel Ogren)

Three jackknifed tractor trailers and a fuel spill blocked lanes of the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway after Old Georgetown Road in Montgomery County, Maryland, Sunday morning.

The lanes have since reopened, after officials were able to clear the fuel spill and sand the road.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday on the bridge that takes the Beltway over I-270 in Bethesda.

One of the tractor-trailers spilled diesel fuel and hazmat units were on the scene, according do Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service’s Daniel Ogren. There were no serious injuries.

“…All three tractor trailers had damage to their fuel tanks. So Maryland Department of the Environment had to be called in,” said Ogren.

He said they had to unload about 300 gallons of fuel from the three trucks.

Below is a map of the area of the incident.

