Outer Loop of Capital Beltway reopens after 3 tractor-trailers jackknifed

Three jackknifed tractor trailers and a fuel spill blocked lanes of the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway after Old Georgetown Road in Montgomery County, Maryland, Sunday morning.

The lanes have since reopened, after officials were able to clear the fuel spill and sand the road.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday on the bridge that takes the Beltway over I-270 in Bethesda.

One of the tractor-trailers spilled diesel fuel and hazmat units were on the scene, according do Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service’s Daniel Ogren. There were no serious injuries.

“…All three tractor trailers had damage to their fuel tanks. So Maryland Department of the Environment had to be called in,” said Ogren.

He said they had to unload about 300 gallons of fuel from the three trucks.

OL I495 Btw Old Georgetown-Bradley (overtop I270 Spur) MCFRS Hazmat Units on the scene – PDC Involving 3 Tractor Trailers. (One with an active Fuel Leak). MCFRS and MD Department of the Environment will be on scene for quite some time. OL495 currently shut down. pic.twitter.com/Q382yxrDvp — Daniel Ogren (@mcfrsPIO4) May 19, 2019

Below is a map of the area of the incident.

