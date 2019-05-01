202
Man dead after car strikes tree, burns in Montgomery County

By H.J. Mai May 27, 2019 9:30 am 05/27/2019 09:30am
A man is dead after his vehicle struck a tree and caught fire in Damascus, Maryland on Sunday evening.

Montgomery County police said a 2016 KIA Soul rammed into a tree on Laytonsville Road, north of the intersection with Hawkins Creamery Road near Davis Airport, around 9:44 p.m.

First responders with Montgomery County police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service arrived to find the car on fire.

The vehicle’s sole occupant, 21-year-old Aaron Michael Girson of Gaithersburg, became trapped after the crash, and likely succumbed to his injuries within the car, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

An investigation continued on Monday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County’s collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620.

Below is a map of the area:

