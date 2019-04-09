202
Stamp of approval: Sugarloaf Mountain featured in new USPS series

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP April 9, 2019 10:50 am 04/09/2019 10:50am
Sugarloaf Mountain, a landmark visible from many parts of northern Montgomery and southern Frederick Counties in Maryland, will be featured on the Post Office Murals Forever stamp series to be issued on April 10, 2019. (Courtesy USPS)

Art of Sugarloaf Mountain from 1940 commissioned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration is making its way to a new U.S. Postal Service stamp series.

The mural, called simply “Sugarloaf Mountain,” was painted by Judson Smith and currently hangs in the Rockville, Maryland, police station — which used to be the city’s post office. Sugarloaf Mountain is a small peak in Frederick County, Maryland, and is visible from many parts of Frederick and Montgomery counties.

The “Post Office Murals Forever” series features a pane of 10 stamps of five different murals from the ’30s and ’40s. It will be available April 10.

Roosevelt’s administration commissioned the pieces for post offices as a means of getting work for artists and to illustrate the history and culture of local communities across the U.S.

The other murals in the series are “Kiowas Moving Camp” (1936), Anadarko, Oklahoma; “Mountains and Yucca” (1937), Deming, New Mexico; “Antelope” (1939), Florence, Colorado and “Air Mail” (1941), Piggott, Arkansas.

Learn more and order stamps at the U.S. Postal Service website.

Art News Business & Finance Consumer News Entertainment News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News National News stamps sugarloaf mountain united states postal service usps
