North Bethesda man charged with rape

Montgomery County police have charged a North Bethesda, Maryland, man with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault in two separate incidents.

Austin Blaine Vann, 29, of Old Georgetown Road, was arrested March 25 following attacks in January 2019 and October 2017, according to authorities.

Police say that in July 2017, Vann met an unnamed victim at a party and she left some personal belongings in his car.

In October of that year, Vann met the victim at her residence but did not bring her things. He told her she needed to come with him to his apartment on Old Georgetown Road to get them.

Once they got there, Vann allegedly pulled her into his apartment and attempted to rape her.

Vann fled after the crime and was arrested in California on March 1, 2018, and extradited back to Maryland.

He is charged with attempted first- and second-degree rape, assault and a fourth-degree sex offense in that incident.

Vann was later released on bond.

Then, on Jan. 8, 2019, police say Vann met a second victim at a North Bethesda restaurant.

After drinking at the bar with him, she said she suddenly found herself in the bathroom in an apartment building with Vann raping her. She did not know where she was or how she got there. She was later found near Old Georgetown Road.

Vann was charged with second-degree rape after the attack.

He is currently committed at the Montgomery County Detention Center awaiting trial.

Police are worried that there may be additional victims related to encounters with Austin Blaine Vann due to his use of social media platforms to engage victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

