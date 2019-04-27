Suspects sought in credit card fraud linked to Bethesda home invasion

The credit cards of a woman robbed by a man she thought was her rideshare driver were later used.

Police in Maryland’s Montgomery County are searching for suspects in two separate incidents across the D.C. metropolitan area who are wanted for crimes against the same victim.

The first incident happened just before 5 a.m. on March 30 in Bethesda, Maryland, police said. After a night out with friends, a woman got into a car she thought was associated with a ride-sharing service.

The driver drove the victim to her residence in the 6800 block of Wisconsin Avenue and demanded payment, but the victim refused, telling the suspect she had already paid through the service’s app and did not owe additional money.

He eventually followed her into the apartment building. That’s when he attempted to steal her purse in the elevator, before following her into her apartment, taking property and fleeing.

Hours later at 10 a.m., police say another man was caught on a surveillance camera using the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at stores in Arlington, Virginia and Landover, Maryland.

Police are still searching for the suspects and are asking anyone with information about the incidents to come forward by contacting the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100, or calling Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

