Man in ‘Make America Great Again’ hat harassed, assaulted and robbed in Germantown

Two men are charged with attacking and robbing a man in Germantown, Maryland, who was wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat.

Montgomery County police said the victim was walking on Cottage Garden Drive on Saturday when he was approached by the men.

The two began harassing the victim and asking why he was wearing the MAGA hat.

The victim replied that he was entitled to his own views, and kept walking.

But police said the two men attacked the victim, told him to take off the hat, and hit him until he fell to the ground.

The victim was then robbed, and the two men fled.

Police found the two suspects trying to hide among a group of kids who were playing basketball.

The charges against 27-year-old Jovan Crawford, of Germantown, and 25-year-old Scott Roberson, of D.C., include robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree assault.

