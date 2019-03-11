Teen arrested for 2017 fatal stabbing in Md.

A Silver Spring man suspected of fatally stabbing two people at a mall in Wheaton more than two years ago was arrested and charged Monday.

Police in Montgomery County say King Yassin Leigh-Conteh, 19, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for stabbing Kevin Siloe Moya Cruz and Angel Alfredo Gomez-Pineda on the lower level of Westfield Wheaton Mall in January 2017. The two men later died from their injuries in the hospital.

Another teen, Angelo Lamont Jackson, was arrested and charged for the crime two days later, but the charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Following the crime, detectives spoke with witnesses and reviewed mall surveillance footage and said in a statement that “the video shows the suspect, armed with a knife, stabbing one victim and then while still armed, pursuing the second victim.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call (240) 773-5070.

