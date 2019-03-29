202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Fake modeling agent sentenced…

Fake modeling agent sentenced to prison for child porn

By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 4:50 pm 03/29/2019 04:50pm
68 Shares

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who posed as a modeling agent has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for coercing girls into sending him nude and sexually explicit photographs.

U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm also on Friday sentenced 44-year-old Stephen McGrath of Rockville to 25 years of supervised release and ordered him to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

McGrath pleaded guilty in November to possession of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor.

A court filing accompanying McGrath’s guilty plea says he used internet-based chat applications to communicate with and solicit sexually explicit images from six girls, ranging in age from 12 to 16 years old. Justice Department officials say McGrath distributed explicit images of a 14-year-old to two of her friends.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
child porn Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Stephen McGrath
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

April Entertainment Guide

See what events you can look forward to in the D.C. area this month.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!