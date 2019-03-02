202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 2 suspects arrested for…

2 suspects arrested for 2013 fatal shooting in Montgomery Co.

By Reem Nadeem March 22, 2019 10:05 pm 03/22/2019 10:05pm
4 Shares
The residence where the shooting happened was registered as a "Sober Living Home" (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested two men in connection with the 2013 fatal shooting of Alexander Benson Buie.

Trevon Derick Davis, of Hyattsville, and Bryan Donte Byrd, of D.C., were charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and first-degree burglary.

A warrant for the arrest of a third suspect, Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, of Hagerstown, has yet to be served because he is in jail for an unrelated homicide that happened in 2014, police said.

All three suspects are 28 years old. Buie was 34 when he was killed.

The shooting happened on Nov. 6, 2013, at around 11 p.m. in a house on the 13400 block of Grenoble Drive. Three men were inside the house when the suspects knocked on the front door then forced their way inside.

At least one of the suspects had a handgun, police said.

The suspects confronted the men and a struggle began. Buie was shot and the suspects fled.

Neither of the other two men inside the house were injured.

Byrd and Davis were arrested in D.C. Byrd was extradited to Montgomery County. Davis remains in D.C. pending his extradition to Montgomery County.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
Alexander Benson Buie crime fatal shooting Local News Maryland News montgomery county police Montgomery County, MD News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!