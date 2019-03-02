2 suspects arrested for 2013 fatal shooting in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County police have arrested two men in connection with the 2013 fatal shooting of Alexander Benson Buie. A third suspect has yet to be served his warrant because he is in jail for an unrelated homicide, police said.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested two men in connection with the 2013 fatal shooting of Alexander Benson Buie.

Trevon Derick Davis, of Hyattsville, and Bryan Donte Byrd, of D.C., were charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and first-degree burglary.

A warrant for the arrest of a third suspect, Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, of Hagerstown, has yet to be served because he is in jail for an unrelated homicide that happened in 2014, police said.

All three suspects are 28 years old. Buie was 34 when he was killed.

The shooting happened on Nov. 6, 2013, at around 11 p.m. in a house on the 13400 block of Grenoble Drive. Three men were inside the house when the suspects knocked on the front door then forced their way inside.

At least one of the suspects had a handgun, police said.

The suspects confronted the men and a struggle began. Buie was shot and the suspects fled.

Neither of the other two men inside the house were injured.

Byrd and Davis were arrested in D.C. Byrd was extradited to Montgomery County. Davis remains in D.C. pending his extradition to Montgomery County.

