19-year-old woman arrested for armed carjacking in North Potomac

A vehicle went off the road and into the woods around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Clara Barton Parkway between MacArthur Boulevard and the D.C. line.

A 19-year-old woman, arrested for armed carjacking, will soon face charges after police said she crashed the victim’s car following a high-speed chase in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said a man was on his way to work just after midnight Wednesday, when he saw another car stopped at the intersection of Amberlea Farm Drive and Dufief Mill Road in North Potomac, Maryland.

A woman, who police identified Thursday as Awa Rahman, of Central Park Circle in Alexandria, Virginia, got out of the car and signaled that she needed to talk to the man, eventually asking him to take her to D.C., police said.

Once in the passenger seat of his Subaru Outback, police said Rahman put what the victim believed to be a gun to his head, demanding he get out.

Using a description of the car from the victim’s 911 call, officers spotted it within 10 minutes and tried to pull the woman over, but police said she kept driving, leading them on a chase toward D.C.

Eventually, the driver lost control, crashing the car off the Clara Barton Parkway around Lock 7. Rahman injured herself in the process, and the investigation left some lanes of the parkway blocked for the morning commute.

Rahman is in police custody at the hospital and won’t be charged until she can appear in court.

A gun was not recovered from the woman or either car, investigators said.

However, police said her vehicle appeared to be in driving condition when investigators found it at the intersection where she allegedly carjacked the man.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report from Washington.

