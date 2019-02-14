Montgomery Co. students create solemn display to observe Parkland shooting anniversary

Students at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School observed the anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by hanging up 671 white T-shirts with the names and ages of gun violence victims written on them along a fence on East-West Highway. "It's the scene of ghostly T-shirts waving in the wind," one of the organizers said.
BETHESDA, Md. — As students around the country mark the dark anniversary of the high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, one school in Montgomery County, Maryland, assembled a striking display in an effort to draw attention to the broader issue of gun violence.
Each shirt represents a teenage victim killed by gun violence in 2018. The shirts have the names and ages of the victims written on them in black ink.