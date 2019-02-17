Montgomery Co. middle school student attacked in boys’ locker room

A student at Ridgeview Middle School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, was attacked in a boys' locker room by four other students last week, according to a letter to parents from the school's principal.

Ridgeview Middle School principal Daniel E. Garcia said the attack happened at the beginning of seventh period on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The Washington Post reports that the four students are facing assault charges in connection to the incident, which left the victim injured. A Montgomery County police spokesman told the Post that the four boys, ages 12 and 13, were charged with second-degree assault.

In the letter to parents, Garcia said the school began an investigation Wednesday, and Montgomery County police and the school’s security cluster coordinator are assisting in the investigation.

“Students who were involved in the incident will receive serious consequences in accordance with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct,” Garcia said in the letter. “We are proud of the students who reported the incident and appreciate the fact that when they saw something, they said something.”

