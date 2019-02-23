202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » PHOTOS: Mongtomery Co. students…

PHOTOS: Mongtomery Co. students refurbish used cars to raise money

By Melissa Howell February 23, 2019 2:26 pm 02/23/2019 02:26pm
8 Shares

Students in Damascus High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, were guided through the process of refurbishing used cars and selling them. See photos of their efforts.

WASHINGTON — Students at Damascus High School are getting hands on with a program that allows them to explore new skills.

The Montgomery County Automotive Trades Foundation guides students through the process of purchasing used vehicles and refurbishing them before they are put on display in the school parking lot, which was transformed into a sales floor.

Drayson Salazar is a junior and said it’s been an opportunity to explore possibilities when it comes to a career.

“I’m still trying to figure it out but I just want to like learn and expand my knowledge,” said Salazar.

Standing next to his friend, sophomore Nick Vanhoven, both students said the program has played a major role when it comes to developing communication skills.

“You learn how to work with people and gain that confidence that you need to apply for a job,” said Vanhoven.

It’s a win-win for Patricia Baca, who was hoping to buy her first car.

“I want something kind of economic and something I don’t have monthly payments on,” said Baca, who had her eye on a black Acura.

The cars will be sold through a lottery, where customers sign up for the car they like before a decision is made through a drawing. All of the money from the sales will go back into the program.

Kelly Johnson oversees the program and said it’s been around for decades, also offering students experience in construction and IT. The automotive portion takes place three times a year, once at Damasacus High School each February, and again at Gaithersburg High School in December and at Thomas Edison High School in May.

“We get kids in these programs that really have no idea but they build up this tremendous skill set and it gives them opportunities for the future,” said Johnson.

Cars that weren’t sold Saturday can still be bought online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
damascus high school Education News Latest News Local News Maryland News Melissa Howell Montgomery County Automotive Trades Foundation Montgomery County, MD News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Chili recipes for every mood and occasion
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
Today in History: March 2
Celebrity deaths
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 24 - March 2
February snow
2019 local deaths of note
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
National Cathedral lights
61st annual Grammy Awards
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Super Bowl victory parade
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
First winter storm of 2019
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018