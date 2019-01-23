202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police ID man killed…

Police ID man killed in 2-car Montgomery Co. crash

By Jack Moore January 23, 2019 4:31 pm 01/23/2019 04:31pm
4 Shares
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the 28000 block of Ridge Road at Kemptown Road in Damascus, Maryland. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — Police have released the name of the man who died in a two-car crash Tuesday morning in Damascus, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said 32-year-old Wesley Delimon Tibbs III, of Mount Airy, Maryland, was driving a white 1997 Toyota Corolla northbound on Ridge Road when his car collided with a white 2015 Toyota Avalon traveling in the opposite direction.

Related Stories

Tibbs died at the scene. His passenger, identified as 24-year-old Anna Victoria Young, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she is expected to survive, police said.

Authorities had previously identified the driver of the Avalon as 46-year-old Khary Hiram Tolliver of Hagerstown. He was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Police said they are still investigating what led to the crash, which happened in the 28500 block of Ridge Road, north of Kemptown Road.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
fatal crash Local News Maryland News montgomery county police Montgomery County, MD News Wesley Delimon Tibbs
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500