Fire ravages Rockville day care center, swim club

WASHINGTON — A fire burned through the Woodley Gardens Swim Club and Georgetown Hill Early School on Sunday night, causing significant damage to the building.

The “two-alarm blaze” broke out just before 8:30 p.m., according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service. No injuries were reported.

Piringer said the building sustained an estimated $750,000 in damage from the fire.

Update – 850 Nelson St, Rockville, Woodley Gardens Swim Club/ Georgetown Hill Early School; Cause, under investigation; Damage, total >$750K incl >$500K bldg, >$250K contents; commercial auto fire alarm; area of origin, school admin area; 2-Alarm w/ ~100 FFs on scene pic.twitter.com/YnjqtTrmRs — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 28, 2019

Peter Cromwell, CEO of Georgetown Hill, posted on Facebook after the fire, stating that the school’s Woodley Gardens campus will be closed on Monday and that they plan to serve families at their Montgomery Square location at 12300 Falls Road.

“As you discuss this with your children, please emphasize that no one was hurt and that our firefighters, police officers and other community helpers responded quickly and have done a great job keeping everyone safe. We will celebrate them as we move forward,” Cromwell posted.

Update – Nelson St, Rockville, 2-Alarm,structure fire PE703B, AT723, PE732, PE733, PE723, E753, AT703, RS703, A703, BC703, BC704, EMS703, T731, PAT708, ALS703, A732, SA700 (2nd) PE708, E750B, PE726, PE720, PT725, T710, A703C, AR733, CT733, PE721 & others on Call (~100 @mcfrs FFs) pic.twitter.com/YjtLwBVt76 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 28, 2019



When firefighters arrived on the scene, they encountered “pretty heavy” fire conditions in the single-story pool house and day care center, Piringer said. Firefighters made “an aggressive attack on the fire,” but the large blaze still took some time to control.

Traffic was sectioned off for several blocks surrounding the day care center while firefighters battled the flames. They got the blaze under control around 10 p.m., although the day care center suffered significant damage.

Update (~815p 1/27) 2-Alarm structure fire, Woolley Gardens Swim Club & Georgetown Hill Early School (daycare) 850 Nelson St, Rockville pic.twitter.com/BYv9zuI6RE — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 28, 2019

The fire caused part of the center’s roof to collapse. Some minor explosions occurred inside the building, possibly from the flames coming into contact with chemicals or other combustible materials, Piringer said.

Below is a map where the fire took place:

