Teens accused of leading Montgomery Co. officers on chase down I-270 in stolen car

WASHINGTON — A group of teens led Montgomery County police on a chase down Interstate 270 early Thursday morning, officers said.

It started as a routine traffic stop on Montgomery Village Avenue in the Gaithersburg area as police tried to pull a driver over for a “traffic violation.”

The situation quickly changed when officers checked the tags and realized the car had been stolen.

“They momentarily stopped, and then they took off on us,” said Montgomery County Police Capt. Tom Jordan. “The vehicle fled and began driving down 270.”

Officers said the car led police about 12 miles south on I-270 from the Gaithersburg area to Bethesda. The chase ended near the Westfield Montgomery mall as the driver exited the highway, lost control and crashed just before Rock Spring Drive.

All three people in the car were arrested.

“There will be the investigation involving the stolen vehicle, and then there will be charges associated with traffic violations and also fleeing the police,” Jordan said.

The three people involved are all teens, according to Jordan.

