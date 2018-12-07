Man critically injured after being hit by Montgomery Co. police cruiser expected to survive

A man who was critically injured after being struck by a Montgomery County police cruiser Thursday night is expected to survive, police said Friday.

WASHINGTON — A man who was critically injured after being struck by a Montgomery County police cruiser Thursday night is expected to survive, police said Friday.

The 21-year-old man was hit by a marked police car near the intersection of Georgia and Blueridge avenues near University Boulevard in Wheaton, Maryland, around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The man was not in a crosswalk, police said.

The cruiser, which was heading southbound on Georgia Avenue at the time of the crash, was driven by officer Fritz Calderon, police said. At the time, the officer was not responding to an emergency and did not have emergency equipment activated at the time of the crash.

The man who was struck suffered a “traumatic injury” in the crash and was taken to the hospital as a priority 1 trauma patient, a spokesman for the county’s fire department, Pete Piringer, said on Twitter.

Police said they are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to called the department’s collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620.

The crash is similar to an incident that happened in November in Bethesda, Maryland.

In that case, a bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a Montgomery County police cruiser near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Jones Bridge Road.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

