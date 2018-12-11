202.5
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Man seriously injured in…

Man seriously injured in Westfield Mall stabbing

By Hallie Mellendorf December 11, 2018 9:57 pm 12/11/2018 09:57pm
4 Shares

WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating a stabbing at Westfield Mall in Wheaton, Maryland Tuesday evening.

At approximately 4:48 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing at Westfield Mall. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening stab wounds outside of a DSW shoe store.

He was transported to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was not targeted at random.

Below is a map of where the victim was found:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News stabbing Westfield Mall
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Crabs, Old Bay, and pine: Md. Christmas trees show off state pride

Every year, garden clubs from all over Maryland decorate trees for display at Maryland’s State House throughout the holidays. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500