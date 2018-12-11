Man seriously injured in Westfield Mall stabbing

At approximately 4:48 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing at Westfield Mall. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening stab wounds outside of a DSW shoe store.

WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating a stabbing at Westfield Mall in Wheaton, Maryland Tuesday evening.

At approximately 4:48 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing at Westfield Mall. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening stab wounds outside of a DSW shoe store.

He was transported to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was not targeted at random.

Below is a map of where the victim was found:

