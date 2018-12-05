202.5
5 injured in multivehicle crash in Rockville

By Valerie Bonk December 2, 2018 1:41 pm 12/02/2018 01:41pm
WASHINGTON — Five people are injured following a four-car crash on Rockville Pike Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after noon at the intersection of Rockville Pike and Edmonston Drive in Rockville, said Montgomery County Police.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County fire department, said medics are checking on five people involved. He said at least three of those involved in the crash are seriously injured.

Southbound 355 is shut down from First Street to Edmonston Drive and Wooten Road is shut down up to West Edmonston Drive.

Topics:
crash Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News rockville pike
