5 injured in multivehicle crash in Rockville

Five people are injured following a four-car crash on Rockville Pike on Sunday morning.

WASHINGTON — Five people are injured following a four-car crash on Rockville Pike Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after noon at the intersection of Rockville Pike and Edmonston Drive in Rockville, said Montgomery County Police.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County fire department, said medics are checking on five people involved. He said at least three of those involved in the crash are seriously injured.

Southbound 355 is shut down from First Street to Edmonston Drive and Wooten Road is shut down up to West Edmonston Drive.

ICYMI – Traffic Advisory -SB Rt355 Rockvilke Pike between Wootton Parkway & Edmonston Drive, collision, some lanes blocked, EMS transported several patients, including some w/ serious injuries https://t.co/bbqtteolJ0 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 2, 2018

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.