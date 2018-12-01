202.5
1 injured, car overturned in Connecticut Ave. crash

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP December 12, 2018 9:44 am 12/12/2018 09:44am
According to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer, one person was pulled from the wreck with several injuries and was transported to the hospital around 8:45 a.m. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & Rescue)

WASHINGTON — A Wednesday morning crash in the 12800 block of Connecticut Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland, sent at least one person to the hospital, authorities say.

Traffic is being diverted from Connecticut Avenue at Weller Road as a result of the crash.

