1 injured, car overturned in Connecticut Ave. crash

WASHINGTON — A Wednesday morning crash in the 12800 block of Connecticut Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland, sent at least one person to the hospital, authorities say.
According to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer, one person was pulled from the wreck with several injuries and was transported to the hospital around 8:45 a.m.
Traffic is being diverted from Connecticut Avenue at Weller Road as a result of the crash.
