Woman dies in Montgomery County crash

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Thursday in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Old Georgetown and Kingswood roads in Bethesda.

Montgomery County police said that Sheikh Shehzad Parviz, 45, of Bethesda, had just exited westbound Interstate 495 and was traveling on Old Georgetown Road when his SUV struck 74-year-old Dona Cicy H Amarasekara, of Rockville, who was crossing Georgetown Road.

Amarasekara had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where she died. Parviz remained on the scene and was not hurt in the crash.

The crash is under investigation and police ask that anyone with information about the crash to call 240-773-6620.

