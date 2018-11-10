2 dead in Adelphi crash involving Peapod truck

Police say two people are dead and another person is in critical condition after a crash involving a Peapod delivery service truck on New Hampshire Avenue in Maryland early Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said emergency services responded to a crash involving a 1997 Toyota Camry and a Peapod Freightliner near the intersection of New Hampshire and Northampton Drive in Adelphi around 5:45 a.m.

The driver of the Peapod truck was traveling southbound on New Hampshire Avenue when his vehicle struck a 1997 Toyota Corolla, which was in the process of making a left turn

When responders arrived on the scene, three people were found trapped and unconscious in the Toyota, and were freed by emergency personnel.

Ismael Melchor Salazar, 39, of Hyattsville, Maryland, who was driving the Toyota, succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Maribel Zelaya de Reyes, 41, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was a passenger in the Toyota. She was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The other passenger, a man, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The truck’s driver was not injured in the collision.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Photos of the crash showed two damaged vehicles off the roadway near a 7-Eleven:

(~545a) New Hampshire Ave. and North Hampton Dr, Collision with entrapment, EMS transported several, at least 2 patients w/ Pri1 traumatic injury, some lanes BLOCKED pic.twitter.com/ibSh3DahKf — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 10, 2018

