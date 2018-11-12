Montgomery Co. school board to vote on 2019-2020 calendar

Thousands of Montgomery County residents have let the school system know what they want when it comes to the school calendar for 2019-2020. Tuesday afternoon, the board of education is expected to vote on the new plan.

Tuesday afternoon, the board of education is expected to vote on the new plan.

According to a memo from Superintendent Jack Smith, the plan is to start school on Sept. 3 and end school on June 15.

The calendar includes 182 instructional days; Maryland requires 180 days of classroom instruction.

Under the calendar laid out by Smith, there would be four days for spring break plus the state-mandated closures for the day before Easter weekend and the Monday after Easter weekend. Including that weekend would mean spring break would consist of ten consecutive days.

In case of snow days, June 12 and June 15 could be used as makeup days. According to Smith’s memo, Jan. 27 and April 7, set aside as noninstructional days, could also be used as makeup days.

You can see the calendar and the Superintendent’s memo here: