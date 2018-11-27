Montgomery Co. high school teacher charged with DWI in fatal crash

A Montgomery Council teacher is facing felony charges after a crash on Interstate 95 in North Carolina that left another driver dead.

WASHINGTON — A Montgomery County, Maryland, teacher is facing charges after a fatal car crash over Thanksgiving weekend.

The accident happened along Interstate 95 in North Carolina early Thursday morning.

Nicholas Saadipour, an English and theater instructor at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, was driving on I-95 in North Carolina Friday morning when his vehicle ended up along the side of the road.

As he tried to re-enter the roadway, another driver swerved in an attempt to avoid him but crashed. That driver did not survive.

Saadipour now faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane control and felony death by motor vehicle, according to RRSpin.

In a letter to parents regarding the incident, Quince Orchard principal Elizabeth Thomas said Saadipour would be placed on leave and that substitute teachers would be brought in during his absence.

Read the letter below:

Dear Quince Orchard Students, Staff, and Parents, I am writing to provide information about a serious incident involving a staff member at Quince Orchard High School. Mr. Nicholas Saadipour, an English and Theatre teacher at our school was involved in a serious car accident in North Carolina on Friday, November 23, 2018. Mr. Saadipour is ok, however, another person involved in the accident has died and others are seriously injured. Our thoughts are with Mr. Saadipour and all of those impacted by this tragedy. Police have indicated Mr. Saadipour may have significant responsibility for the accident. He will be on leave while he addresses this serious matter. High quality substitutes are being identified to ensure students continue learning during his absence. Counselors and psychologists will be available at Quince Orchard High School to support our students and staff in the wake of this news. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to me at 240-740-3615. Sincerely,

Elizabeth L. Thomas

Principal

