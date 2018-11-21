202.5
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Injuries reported after crash…

Injuries reported after crash at Westfield Wheaton

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim November 21, 2018 8:00 pm 11/21/2018 08:00pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Multiple injuries are being reported after a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service official said a vehicle crashed at Westfield Wheaton on Wednesday evening.

Pete Piringer, with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted at 7:15 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed in front of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the Westfield Wheaton.

Piringer then tweeted an update just after 8 p.m. that three people had been injured and that the vehicle had crashed into a concrete ballast, not a building.

Montgomery County police are on the scene.

At 7:42 p.m., police tweeted that they were responding to the 11160 block of Veirs Mill Road — the same block as the mall — for a report of a shooting.

Police said one male has been shot and taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP as we get more information.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News montgomery county police Montgomery County, MD News Westfield Wheaton wheaton
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos

A historic landmark church in Capitol Hill’s Stanton Park has been converted into six multistory luxury condos, all with unique original details, called The Bell Tower at Stanton Park. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500