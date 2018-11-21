Injuries reported after crash at Westfield Wheaton

Multiple injuries are being reported after a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service official said a vehicle crashed at Westfield Wheaton on Wednesday evening.

WASHINGTON — Multiple injuries are being reported after a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service official said a vehicle crashed at Westfield Wheaton on Wednesday evening.

Pete Piringer, with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted at 7:15 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed in front of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the Westfield Wheaton.

Piringer then tweeted an update just after 8 p.m. that three people had been injured and that the vehicle had crashed into a concrete ballast, not a building.

Montgomery County police are on the scene.

11160 Viers Mill Rd., Westfield Wheaton plaza, IFO Dick’s Sporting Goods, vehicle into building, EMS evaluating multiple injuries, incl several traumas, PD on scene — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 22, 2018

New: crash at Dick’s Sporting Goods Wheaton Plaza preceded by shooting, per police ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/tByF0Tloqc — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) November 22, 2018

At 7:42 p.m., police tweeted that they were responding to the 11160 block of Veirs Mill Road — the same block as the mall — for a report of a shooting.

Police said one male has been shot and taken to the hospital.

MCP is on scene of a reported shooting in the 11160 block of Veirs Mill Rd. One male confirmed shot and transported to local hospital with serious injuries. Call received at 7pm. Additional details provided as information is confirmed. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) November 22, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP as we get more information.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.