Injuries reported after crash at Westfield Wheaton

WASHINGTON — Multiple injuries are being reported after a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service official said a vehicle crashed at Westfield Wheaton on Wednesday evening.
Pete Piringer, with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted at 7:15 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed in front of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the Westfield Wheaton.
Piringer then tweeted an update just after 8 p.m. that three people had been injured and that the vehicle had crashed into a concrete ballast, not a building.
Montgomery County police are on the scene.
At 7:42 p.m., police tweeted that they were responding to the 11160 block of Veirs Mill Road — the same block as the mall — for a report of a shooting.
Police said one male has been shot and taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP as we get more information.
