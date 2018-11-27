202.5
Walter Reed gets all-clear after police investigate shooting reports

By Jack Pointer November 27, 2018 3:37 pm 11/27/2018 03:37pm
Reports Tuesday of an active shooter on the Bethesda, Maryland, campus of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center turned out to be a false alarm. The Navy tweeted that there was in fact no shooter, and that it was an "ad hoc drill by tenant command." Montgomery County police, however, told WTOP that they had been called as if it were a real incident.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger — a Democrat representing Maryland’s 2nd District who was on the grounds at the time of the incident — tweeted out that when he and dozens of others had been moved to a safe room, there was no indication that that it wasn’t real.

Jeremy Brooks, a Naval Support Activity Bethesda spokesman, told WTOP earlier that there had been reports of shots being fired in the basement of Building 19, which is the site of the Murtha Cancer Center. 

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Maryland Route 355 have since been reopened to traffic.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty and Max Smith contributed to this report.

Local deaths of note