3 hurt as car drives into apartment building in Montgomery Co.

WASHINGTON — Three people have been hurt and a family has been displaced after a car drove into an apartment building in Damascus, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said the car drove into a three-story garden apartment building between Bethesda Church Road and Brigadier Place a little before 4 p.m.

At least one person is seriously hurt, and at least one of the injured people lives in the building, Piringer said a bit after 4. At about 5, he tweeted that the injuries were not life-threatening, and that the building inspector had determined that the two apartments that weren’t crashed into were safe to re-occupy.

Piriniger said at about 5:30 p.m. that the car hit the building twice, and that one of the people who was hurt was hit by the car when they came out to investigate what had happened.

