3 hurt as car drives into apartment building in Montgomery Co.

By Rick Massimo November 30, 2018 5:53 pm 11/30/2018 05:53pm
Three people have been hurt and a family has been displaced after a car drove into an apartment building in Damascus, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said the car drove into a three-story garden apartment building between Bethesda Church Road and Brigadier Place a little before 4 p.m.

At least one person is seriously hurt, and at least one of the injured people lives in the building, Piringer said a bit after 4. At about 5, he tweeted that the injuries were not life-threatening, and that the building inspector had determined that the two apartments that weren’t crashed into were safe to re-occupy.

Piriniger said at about 5:30 p.m. that the car hit the building twice, and that one of the people who was hurt was hit by the car when they came out to investigate what had happened.

Topics:
Bethesda Church Road Brigadier Place car into building damascus Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
