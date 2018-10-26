Woman allegedly sold fake documents to help people qualify for Md. licenses

Arleni Ordonez, 38, of Silver Spring faces multiple counts of fraud. Investigators said that for a fee of $1,700–$2,550, Ordonez provided fake bank statements and utility bills to at least 40 people so they could prove residency.

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police have charged a Silver Spring woman with fraud, alleging that she sold fake documents to help out-of-state residents get Maryland driver’s licenses.

Arleni Ordonez, 38, faces multiple counts of fraud.

Investigators said that for a fee of $1,700–$2,550, Ordonez provided fraudulent bank statements and utility bills to at least 40 people so they could prove residency to the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Administration.

The investigation began back in August 2017, Montgomery County police said in a statement Friday.

A search of Ordonez’s home yielded a list of people who had bought the fake documents, police said. Motor Vehicle Administration officials — who determined that those fake documents showed identical banking and address information — are in the process of canceling the licenses that were issued, police said.

Ordonez was arrested Tuesday and released on her own recognizance.

In a statement, the administration said its investigations division “proactively investigates issues related to identity and residence fraud, working with law enforcement and consumers to ensure the security and integrity of Maryland’s driver’s licenses and identification cards.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.