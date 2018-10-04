Montgomery Co. police arrest, ID Rockville sex assault suspect

According to Montgomery County police, Dustin Thomas Rogers, 25, forced a woman into the woods and sexually assaulted her early Wednesday morning in Rockville.

WASHINGTON — A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a sexual assault that occurred early Wednesday morning in Rockville, Maryland.

According to Montgomery County police, Dustin Thomas Rogers attacked a woman as she walked on the sidewalk of Route 355, or Frederick Road, shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim told investigators that the man forced her into the woods and sexually assaulted her. She said she eventually was able to run to a nearby office building and get help from a security guard who contacted police.

The woman was injured and had to be hospitalized, police said.

Rogers was developed as a suspect after the incident and was arrested Wednesday at around 6 p.m. outside his home on Gaither Road, in the King Farm development in Rockville.

Rogers is in custody and is charged with assault and rape.

Rogers has also been charged with a separate count of assault stemming from a warrant that involves an unrelated event.

Rogers will have a bond review Thursday at 1 p.m. in Rockville District Court.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

