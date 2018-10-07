202
Police search for suspect who assaulted woman in Takoma Park

By Zeke Hartner October 7, 2018 9:30 pm
WASHINGTON — A man physically grabbed and attempted to sexually assault a 46-year-old woman on Saturday afternoon in Takoma Park, Maryland.

The assault happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 7700 block of Carroll Avenue where the woman was handing out brochures, Takoma Park police say.

The suspect grabbed the victim and made sexual advances towards her, police say. She fought back against the assaulter, broke free and was able to run away.

The assailant then ran southbound on Carroll Avenue towards Long Beach Parkway.

The suspect was described as a black male with a thin build and short black hair, police say. He was last seen wearing tennis shoes, a red shirt and white ear buds.

Below is a map of where the assault occurred.

crime sexual assault takoma park
