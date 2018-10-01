Police ID couple in Montgomery County murder-suicide

Bonny Jean Dibble, 56, and Stuart Michael Shamberger, 53, were found dead with gunshot wounds to their bodies in their Spencerville home in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday night.

WASHINGTON — Police have identified the man and woman found dead in their home from an apparent domestic-related murder-suicide over the weekend.

Bonny Jean Dibble, 53, and Stuart Michael Shamberger, 56, were found dead with gunshot wounds to their bodies in their Spencerville home in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday night.

The bodies were found around 8 p.m. in the 15100 block of Peach Orchard Road with apparent gunshot wounds, police said, after an adult family member who also lives in the home notified police.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased were involved in a relationship and lived together in the home,” Capt. Paul Starks of the Montgomery County Police Department said Saturday.

Starks said there are no records of police previously responding to the home.

Below is a map of where police say the bodies were found.

WTOP’s Nahal Amouzedeh contributed to this report.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said Dibble was 56 years old and Shamberger was 53 years old.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.