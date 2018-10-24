202
Montgomery Co. activates two advanced microgrids

By Hallie Mellendorf October 24, 2018 8:58 pm 10/24/2018 08:58pm
Montgomery County Executive Isiah "Ike" Leggett in February. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County successfully activated two new, advanced microgrids on Wednesday, announced County Executive Ike Leggett.

The microgrids, described as on-site, clean power generation systems, will service the county’s Public Safety Headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and its correctional facility in Boyds, Maryland.

In the event of a catastrophic storm or major power outage, the microgrids will allow both facilities to remain independently operational.

“Montgomery County is one of the first jurisdictions in the nation to incorporate resilient energy resources, enabling essential public facilities to be self-sufficient and reduce our overall carbon footprint,” said Leggett in a news release. “The Public Safety Headquarters and the Montgomery County Correctional Facility are essential to protecting our communities.”

In addition to the microgrids, both facilities also added solar panels, which Leggett said will generate clean power and take stress of the main power grid during extreme weather or other emergencies.

The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is anticipated to equal planting 178,000 new trees or removing more than 1,400 cars from the road, according to the news release.

Leggett was joined at the activation ceremony in Gaithersburg by Montgomery County Council President Hans Riemer.

“This Microgrid project is a major benefit for Montgomery County and the entire National Capital Region,” said Riemer. “[It] ensures that our Public Safety Headquarters and Correctional Facility has continuity of critical services during power losses, reduces our carbon footprint, and saves our residents millions of dollars.”

Topics:
ike leggett Local News Maryland News microgrid Montgomery County, MD News power grid
